This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Master Data Management (MDM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Master Data Management (MDM) market will register a 15.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6880 million by 2024, from US$ 2890 million in 2019.

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file.

MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.

The Master Data Management (MDM) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Customer Data

Product Data

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Master Data Management (MDM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Master Data Management (MDM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Master Data Management (MDM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Master Data Management (MDM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

