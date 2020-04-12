Global Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market 2019 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) development in United States, Europe and China.

Massive open online courses are changing the world of education by providing free online courses for higher education, executive education, and employee development. These courses are provided by well-qualified lecturers from some of the most renowned institutes in the world. These courses provide virtual education to people from any corner of the world where there is accessibility to the internet. Massive open online courses are expected to complement the future of higher education in the world.

The growing demand of reliable online learning technologies is the driving force of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market.

In 2017, the global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Coursera

EdX

Udacity

Udemy

Academic

Apple

Codecademy

Crypt4you

FutureLearn

Iversity

Khan Academy

NovoEd

Peer 2 Peer University

PIER – International Education Services

StraighterLine

Veduca Edtech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMOOC

XMOOC

Market segment by Application, split into

In-Service Staff

Non-In-Service Personnel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

