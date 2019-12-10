Global Mask Blank Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Mask Blank Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Mask blanks are the products which are formed from a chrome or molybdenum silicide based thin film on mainly quartz or soda-lime glass substrate.

Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc. is the largest supplier of Mask Blank, with a production market share nearly 41% in 2018.

Global Mask Blank market size will increase to 2042.7 Million US$ by 2025, from 1591.3 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mask Blank.

This report focuses on the Mask Blank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Inc.

HOYA

AGC

S&S Tech

ULCOAT

Telic

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Reflectance Chrome-film Mask Blanks

Attenuated Phase Shift Mask Blanks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Touch Industry

Circuit Board

