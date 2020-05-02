Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)



The growth of gastrointestinal therapeutics market is predicted to be impressive in the years ahead. Gastrointestinal therapeutics earns interest of researchers, medical practitioners worldwide due to its significance, not only for gastrointestinal health but for overall well-being. Apart from this, high prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease, supported by data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gastrointestinal health is vetted to be critically important. This calls for gastrointestinal therapeutics, serving to boost the gastrointestinal therapeutics market predicted to rise at close to 6.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Gastrointestinal disorders are medical conditions related to the digestive system that affect the colon, small & large intestine, and rectum. The disorders mainly include constipation, peptic ulcer diseases, and irritable bowel syndrome characterized by various symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Gastrointestinal therapeutics includes drugs, which are commercially available in the market namely Aciphex, Afinitor, Akynzeo, Dificid, and Prilosec.

Accounting for more than 80% of the total market shares, the IBD disease market segment dominated the market. IBD involves a group of autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.3% in the next few years.

In terms of geographical regions, the Americas will account for almost 50% of the total market shares and will also be the major revenue contributor to the gastrointestinal therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. The rising acceptance of biologics and the introduction of healthcare reforms by various countries in the region will augment the markets growth prospects in the next few years.

In 2018, the global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.



The key players covered in this study

AbbVie

Allergan

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda

Novartis

Pfizer

Merck

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Procter & Gamble

Tillotts Pharma

Shire Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Amgen



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral

Parenteral



Market segment by Application, split into

IBD

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

