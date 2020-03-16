Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide industry mastering all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.



Ultra-fine Aluminum Hydroxide (ATH) is a kind of aluminum hydroxide and it has many unique properties of resistance to high temperature, wear resistance, corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity. It is mainly used as flame retardants and fillers in thermosetting plastics and liquid dispersions.



Scope of the Report:

Europe is the dominate producer of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide, the production is 190066 MT in 2015, according for about 39.73% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 23.27%. China has the highest production growth rate of 6.07% from 2011 to 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide industry are Albemarle, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, Huber. Albemarle is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 23.58% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 54.47% share of the market in 2015.

Flame-retardant filler& smoke suppressants accounted for the largest market with about 85.88% of the global consumption for Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period. With over 8.99% share of the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market, filling material was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.65%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

In recent years, sharp fluctuations of oil prices on the international market have affected the development of the world economy. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide is lower year by year from 1122 $/MT in 2011 to 1031 $/MT in 2015. The profit margin is about 27.26% in 2015, and is also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

