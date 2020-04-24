Global Market Study On Cream Of Tartar Market

Market Outlook for Cream of Tartar Market:

Cream of tartar is a natural by-product obtained from fermented grapes and is usually found in the sediment left in the barrel during the wine-making process. Cream of tartar is also known as potassium bitartrate, potassium hydrogen tartrate, and potassium acid tartrate. Cream of tartar is present in the form of white solid powder or as a colorless crystalline and has a sour and sweet acidic flavor. Cream of tartar prevents crystallization of the sugar, acts as a leavening agent and stabilizes whipped egg whites and therefore is used to prepare baked goods. It is also used as a reducing agent, buffer and as an analytical agent. Cream of tartar is used to provide creamer texture to the frosting and chocolates. Cream of tartar is used as a food ingredient and has many applications in industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, etc.

Flourishing Food and Beverage Segment Might Boost the Growth of Cream of Tartar Market

Due to an increase in health and fitness trends, the consumers prefer the use of food ingredients that are organic, non-GMO and have high nutritional value. Therefore, cream of tartar serves as a suitable option as it is organic and a GMO-free product that can be used to prepare a variety of food products such as cakes, cookies, meringue, etc. The food and beverage industry is thriving at a very high rate, and thus, might be one of the driving factors for the cream of tartar market due to its use in several food and beverage products.

The major restraint for the cream of tartar is the presence of similar food ingredients such as lemon juice, yogurt, white vinegar, etc. The lemon juice is a good substitute for the cream of tartar as it is readily available and is comparatively less costly. Also, the use of cream of tartar is not compulsory while preparing some food recipes such as frostings, syrups, etc. and therefore it can be omitted from the recipe, and thus, this might restrain the cream of tartar market.

The other restraint for the cream of tartar is that overconsumption might cause some side-effects. Cream of tartar is rich in potassium and therefore overconsumption of it might cause the imbalance of the electrolytes in the body. The overconsumption might also have a negative impact on bowel health and can cause dehydration.

Global Cream of Tartar Market: Segmentation:

The global cream of tartar market is segmented on the basis of nature, end use and distribution channel-

Cream of Tartar segmentation on the basis of nature:

Organic

Conventional

Cream of Tartar segmentation on the basis of the end-use:

Households

Industrial Food Industry Sweeteners Bakery and confectionery products such as cakes, cookies, etc. Beverage Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Animal Nutrition Products Others (e.g. Personal care products, Watch and clock making, etc.)



Cream of Tartar segmentation on the basis of the distribution channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Retailers Others



Global Cream of Tartar Market: The key market players are GC Chemicals Corporation, Tártaros Gonzalo Castello SL, Foodchem International Corporation, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., McCormick & Company, Inc., Anhui Apple Biological Technology Co., Ltd., ATP Group, SIP Chemical Industries, etc., among the others.

Global Cream of Tartar Market: Key Developments

The companies are focusing on the development of process and technology in order to enhance the recovery of cream of tartar from the waste obtained during the wine-making process.

Opportunities for Cream of Tartar Market Participants:

Due to an increase in health awareness, consumers prefer the use of clean-label products. Cream of tartar is organic and a non-GMO food ingredient that helps maintain blood pressure, improves digestion, etc., and therefore, it can be used by the manufacturers of food and beverage industry to design innovative products which might attract the health-conscious consumers, and thus, there might be an increase in the cream of tartar market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from cream of tartar industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the cream of tartar. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies of dough strengtheners.

