Global Market Study On Brachytherapy Devices Market

The global radiation therapy equipment market is classified into external radiation therapy equipment market and internal radiation therapy equipment market. Brachytherapy devices market is a sub segment under the internal radiation therapy equipment market. Brachytherapy is referred to as sealed source radiation therapy because the radiation source is sealed and placed inside or near the body part requiring radiation therapy. Besides the treatment of most body part tumors, brachytherapy is commonly used to treat the cancers of the cervix, breast, skin, and prostate. The radiation source is enclosed in a protective wire or a protective capsule and ionizing radiations escape to treat the surrounding cancerous tissues only while avoiding its effects on body fluids.

The advantage of brachytherapy devices over other forms of radiation therapy equipment is that it involves high precision in radiation source placement in the anatomy. One of the key features of brachytherapy devices is that they limit the radiation effects only to the local, diseased (tumors or cancers) parts of the anatomy. Hence, the healthy tissues are protected against radiation. Brachytherapy devices pave the way for a safe radiation therapy treatment in the presence of high, localized doses of radiation. The nature of brachytherapy devices makes it a durable form of treatment delivery as the re-occurrence of cancer in the patient treated with brachytherapy is rare. Brachytherapy is often used in combination with chemotherapy, surgery or external radiation therapy. Based on the location of the tumor being treated, brachytherapy devices market is restrained by a range of side-effects such as localized bleeding within implant region, urinary incontinence, desquamation, etc. The global brachytherapy devices market is expected to witness significant competition from the external radiation therapy equipment market that can hamper the growth of global brachytherapy devices market.

Brachytherapy Devices market is classified on the basis of the type of Product Types, dose rate, application, duration of treatment and geography.

Based on type of products, the global Brachytherapy Devices market is segmented into the following:

Brachytherapy Afterloader

Brachytherapy Applicators Intracavitary Applicators Intraluminal Applicators Interstitial Applicators Intraoperative and Surface Applicators

Brachytherapy Software

Based on the technique, the global Brachytherapy Devices market is segmented into the following:

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Image Guided Brachytherapy (IGBT).

Based on application, the global Brachytherapy Devices market is segmented into the following:

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Other body organ Cancers (Lung, Head, Neck).

The global brachytherapy devices market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast years. The high-dose rate and low-dose rate of radiation in brachytherapy devices market together hold more than half the global brachytherapy devices market share. The global brachytherapy devices market is projected to grow at more than around 5% annually. The electronic brachytherapy device is a novel technology that is expected to add remarkable value to the global brachytherapy devices market and open a wide range of opportunities. The global brachytherapy devices market is largely dependent on the radiation sources used in brachytherapy such as cesium-137, cobalt-60, iridium-192, iodine-125, palladium-103, ruthenium-106 and radium-226.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6167

Depending on geographic regions, global Brachytherapy Devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for radiation therapy equipment followed by Europe due to the high incidence of cancer among the population in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising market for radiation therapy equipment owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and affordable radiation therapy treatment. As of the regional outlook for brachytherapy devices market, the brachytherapy devices market is set to follow the trend of radiation therapy equipment market.

Some of the key market players identified in global Brachytherapy Devices market are Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems Inc. Eckert and Ziegler BEBIG S.A, and C.R. Bard.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/6167

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, accessories and applications.