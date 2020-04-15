Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Status By Current Trend And Future Plan 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)



3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model. 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing produce functional parts and discussed benefits that have been realized in the medical, aerospace & defense sectors.

In the next future years, global market of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) will have a raplid growth. In 2017, global revenue of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) is nearly 8642.3 M USD. And the global growth rate is at 31.42% from 2017 to 2015.

In 2018, the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market size was 8640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions



Market analysis by product type

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material



Market analysis by market

Consumer Products

Automotive

Medical and Dental

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

