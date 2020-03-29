Global Medical Robots Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Medical Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Medical Robots Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.
Medical Robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery, rehabilitation process or care. North America is the largest consumer of Medical Robots, with a consumption market share of 53% and a production market share of 66% in 2015.
The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 21% and the production market share of 13% in 2015.
Although sales of Medical Robots brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Robots field hastily.
The global Medical Robots market is valued at 2620 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Robots market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Medical Robots in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Robots in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Medical Robots market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical Robots market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Intuitive Surgical
Mazor Robotics
Stryker
Hansen Medical
Rewalk
TOYOTA
Accuray
Kirbylester
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS
Aesynt
ARXIUM
Aethon
RIKEN
Yaskawa
Fraunhofer
IRobot
Cyberoye
Market size by Product
Surgical robot
Rehabilitation robot
Pharmacy automation robot
Other
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Rehabilitation centers
Pharmacy, Research institutions, etc.
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Medical Robots market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Medical Robots companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Medical Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
