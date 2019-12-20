Global Market Of Therapy Management Software Developed With 6.61% Growth Rate During 2013 To 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Therapy Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In the last several years, global market of Therapy Management Software developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.61% during 2013 to 2018. In 2018, global revenue of Therapy Management Software is nearly 11743 M USD.

The classification of Therapy Management Software includes On-premise and Cloud-based, and the proportion of Cloud-based in 2018 is about 66%.

Therapy Management Software is widely used in Hospitals, Specialty?Clinics, Ambulatory?Surgical?Centers and other field. The most proportion of Therapy Management Software is used for Hospitals, and the proportion in 2018 is about 47.88%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 62.65% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.

This report focuses on the Therapy Management Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Epic System

Athenahealth

Fujitsu

eClinicalWorks

Henry Schein

Agfa

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

InterSystems

NEC

Quality Systems

CureMD

Neusoft Corporation

Cambio Healthcare Systems

Surescripts

CloudPital

Goodwill

Fresenius Medical Care

Therigy

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

