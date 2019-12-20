Global Market Of Therapy Management Software Developed With 6.61% Growth Rate During 2013 To 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Therapy Management Software Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
In the last several years, global market of Therapy Management Software developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.61% during 2013 to 2018. In 2018, global revenue of Therapy Management Software is nearly 11743 M USD.
The classification of Therapy Management Software includes On-premise and Cloud-based, and the proportion of Cloud-based in 2018 is about 66%.
Therapy Management Software is widely used in Hospitals, Specialty?Clinics, Ambulatory?Surgical?Centers and other field. The most proportion of Therapy Management Software is used for Hospitals, and the proportion in 2018 is about 47.88%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 62.65% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.
This report focuses on the Therapy Management Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cerner Corporation
Allscripts
Epic System
Athenahealth
Fujitsu
eClinicalWorks
Henry Schein
Agfa
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
InterSystems
NEC
Quality Systems
CureMD
Neusoft Corporation
Cambio Healthcare Systems
Surescripts
CloudPital
Goodwill
Fresenius Medical Care
Therigy
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other
