The computer graphics market has been segmented by component into application software and hardware where hardware segment comprises of all the important hardware such as central processing unit, game consoles, graphic cards, RAM etc. that are required to drive graphic application software and tools. On the other hand, software segment comprises of application soft wares such as 3DS Max Design Studio, Corel DRAW, Adobe Illustrator and Maya among others. The boom in demand for graphic representations by companies to publicize their brand is the major factor that driving the growth of computer graphics market.

The global market of computer graphics reached at a valuation of USD 131.6 Billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach at a valuation of USD 215.5 Billion by the end of 2024 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% over the period 2017-2024. The boom in media and entertainment industry is estimated to drive the growth of computer graphics market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, North America represented the largest market in global computer graphics by holding largest market share and is estimated to grow at a steady compound annual growth rate over the period 2017-2024. The demand for new & advanced technologies has been increased in developing economics such as China and India among others and has further propelled the growth of computer graphics market in Asia Pacific.

Free Sample Request @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-354

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at compound annual growth rate of 10.2% over the forecast period.

Boom in Media and Entertainment Industry Reflects Significant Opportunities

The ability of computer graphics to give different perspectives for understanding is believed to supplement the growth of the computer graphics market globally. The boom in media and entertainment industries is expected to benefit the expansion of computed graphics market in upcoming years.

However, high cost, recession and the need of constant change of hardware with software up gradation is likely to inhibit the growth of the computer graphics market in the near future.

The report titled “Computer Graphics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the computer graphics market in terms of market segmentation by component, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the computer graphics market which includes company profiling of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ARM Ltd., Intel Corporations, Imagination Technologies Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adobe System Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Autodesk Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Dassualt Systèmes.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the computer graphics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Buy Now @ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-354

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919