Global Market for Lab Centrifuges to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Lab Centrifuges Market: Introduction

A Lab Centrifuges is a piece of laboratory equipment, which is used to separate liquid sample through spin it with high speed. Lab centrifuges using sedimentation technique to separate the liquid sample by the application of the centripetal acceleration. Moreover, lab centrifuges separating the particles according to their density, shape, size, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Lab centrifuges utilizes density difference between the macromolecules of particles and the medium in which these are dispersed.

Lab Centrifuges Market: Segmentation

The global Lab Centrifuges market can be segmented on the basis of Product type, centrifugation, model, rotor design, application, end-use and region.

On the basis of Product type, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Micro Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Multi-purpose high-speed centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Analytical

Preparative

On the basis of Centrifugation, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Differential

Isopycnic

Sucrose Gradient

On the basis of Model, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Bench-top

Floor Standing

On the basis of Rotor Design, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Swinging Bucket

Fixed angle

Vertical rotor

On the basis of application, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Diagnostic

Blood Component Separation

Proteomics

Microbiology

Genomics

Cellomics

On the basis of end-use, the Lab centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industries

Lab Centrifuges Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Lab Centrifuges market are:

QIAGEN N.V

NuAire

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sartorius

Eppendorf AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH

Neuation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

MSE Centrifuges

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Kubota Corporation

Lab Centrifuges Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the consumption of Lab Centrifuges depends upon the growth of the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry, and strong investments in research and developments in the field of science and biotechnology. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share in the Lab Centrifuges market, owing to the strong investments in China, Japan and India towards innovation and automation along with technological enhancements in the pharmaceutical industries and hospitals.

The Lab Centrifuges market in North America and Europe is expected to register substantial growth, owing to large base of diagnostics laboratories and biopharmaceutical industry in these region. Additionally, rapid expansion and increasing number of diagnostics laboratories in these region could boost the demand of the lab centrifuges during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are estimated to witness of steady growth rate in the lab centrifuges market over the forecast period.