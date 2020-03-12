Global Market for Biopesticides to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Biopesticides are certain types of pesticides that are derived from natural materials such as plants, animals, bacteria and minerals. Biopesticides are beneficial for environmental and ecological chain for crop protection. Biopesticides are used to control pests, pathogens, insects, weeds, and other microorganisms. Various biopesticides includes insect pheromones, plant growth regulators, insect growth regulators, microbial pesticides, bacterial biopesticides, fungal biopesticides and viral biopesticides. Biopesticides are generally used to improve the yield and quality of the crops under challenging conditions. It promotes the crop health and by increasing their salability. Biopesticides are usually less toxic substance than the conventional pesticides. Oil seed crops and field crops are some of the emerging crop segments for biopesticides, which is expected to further boost the biopesticides market in future period.

Biopesticides are formulated to specifically affect the target pest and other related organisms. On the basis types, biopesticides market is segmented into bioinsecticides, biofungicides, bionematicides and bioherbicides. Huge prevalence of crop diseases, rising demand of food in both developed and developing nation and introduction of technologically advanced products leads to increase the demand of biopesticides in the world. Lack of required knowledge to the farmers about the benefits of biopesticides and unwillingness in change of existing chemical crop protection practices, acts as a restraints for biopesticides market. On the basis of application, biopesticides market is segmented into seed treatment, on farm and post harvest.

Growing demand for biopesticides results in the entry of many new players in the markets thus helps in increasing competition. Due to this many manufacturers are engaged in development of safe, low toxic and highly efficient biopesticides products for pest control. Growing investment over research and development on biopesticides and introduction of new and innovative products further helps in the growth of biopesticides market.

Asia Pacific is one the potential markets for growth of biopesticides. Asia-Pacific accounts around 30% total land available on earth and around 60% of total world population. Growing demand of food crop and large population base fuels the biopesticides market in Asia Pacific region. Rising healthcare awareness in Asia Pacific region leads to increase in the organic food consumption, this also becomes one of the key reasons for the growth of biopesticides market. India and China holds the largest market share in biopesticides in Asia Pacific region. Growing environment issues along with government regulations offers new growth opportunities for biopesticides market in many countries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growing market for biopesticides during forecasted period. In North America, the U.S. holds the largest market of biopesticides. New product introductions in biopesticides and government regulation also help in the growth of biopesticides market in Europe. The global biopesticides market is expected to grow in a double digit growth rate during forecasted period 2014- 2020.

Some of the major companies operating in global biopesticides market are Som Phytopharma Limited, Biocare, Parry America, Inc, Bayer Ag, Agbitech Pty Limited, Agraquest Inc., Andermatt Biocontrol Ag, Becker Underwood Inc., Bioworks Inc., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Growth Products Limited, Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, Natural Industries and Valent Biosciences Corp