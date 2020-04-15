Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market 2019 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

A power distribution unit is a device for controlling electrical power in a data center.

The key factor contributing to the global data center rack power distribution unit market is the rising need for reliable power solutions.

The global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Cyber Power Systems

APC

Server Technology

Raritan

Vertiv

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Tripp Lite

…



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Basic PDU

Metered PDU

Intelligent PDU

Switched PDU



Segment by Application

Electric Power Industry

Others



