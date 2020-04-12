Global Maritime Information Market Dynamics, Competitive Analysis and Forecast till 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Maritime Information Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Maritime information solutions are used to provide information, data, and applications that are essential for understanding the events that are occurring in the maritime environment. These solutions cater to the commercial and government sectors and analytics solution providers.

During 2017, the commercial sector dominated the global maritime information market. The sector includes companies in port management, commercial shipping, hydrographic and charting, business intelligence, commercial fishing, and commercial offshore. Maritime information helps port authorities in optimizing port management activities. It also helps shipping companies optimize the route, speed, and fuel costs of vessels.

In terms of geography, EMEA led the global maritime information market. The growth of this market in the region is attributed to the increasing use of maritime information for vessel monitoring activities. Also, technological advancements in VTS technology and the augmented demand for maritime information due to the national conflicts in MEA are anticipated to drive the market in EMEA in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

Inmarsat

L3 Technologies

Orbcomm

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Garmin International

IntelsatS.A

Kongsberg

Maritec

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates

Raymarine

Rockwell Collins

Saab

Spire Global

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

AIS

Vessel Tracking (except AIS)

Maritime Information Provision

Maritime Information Analytics

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Maritime Information status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Maritime Information development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

