Global Marine VHF Radio Market 2019 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Marine VHF radio refers to the radio frequency range between 156.0 and 174 MHz, inclusive. The “VHF” signifies the very high frequency of the range. In the official language of the International Telecommunication Union the band is called the VHF maritime mobile band. In some countries additional channels are used, such as the L and F channels for leisure and fishing vessels in the Nordic countries (at 155.5–155.825 MHz).

Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra and Uniden are the top four production value share spots in the Marine VHF Radio market in 2016. Icom Inc. dominated with 22.78% production value share, followed by Standard Horizon with 13.94% production value share, Cobra with 10.46% production value share, and Uniden with 10.22% production value share.

On the basis of region, Marine VHF Radio is more popular in Europe than North America. Europe is the largest market segment of Marine VHF Radio, with a consumption market share nearly 29.91% in 2016, followed by North America with a consumption market share nearly 28.96% in 2016.

Marine VHF Radio used in industry including Fishery, Transport, Leisure and Recreation, etc. Report data showed that 58.15% of the Marine VHF Radio market demand in Transport in 2016.

In 2018, the global Marine VHF Radio market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Marine VHF Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine VHF Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

