Global Marine Propulsion Market Estimated to Reach US$ 18 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Marine Propulsion Market – Snapshot

Marine propulsion is a mechanism or system used to generate thrust to move a ship or boat across water. The setup of a propulsion system depends on the vessel size, transport system, and type of operation. Diesel electric propulsion system is employed in specialized vessels such as offshore support vessels and some cruise vessels. Coastal waterways constitutes major share of the marine propulsion market. Offshore support vessels primarily use diesel oil during diving, crane, or other critical operations. Engines of offshore support vessels can operate on either heavy fuel oil or diesel oil. Diesel propulsion system is a commonly used marine propulsion system that converts mechanical energy from thermal forces. Diesel propulsion system is employed in almost all types of transports such as inland waterways and coastal waterways. These engines can operate on either heavy fuel oil or diesel oil.

Rise in investments in marine propulsion systems owing to increase in global seaborne trade

Marine ecosystems have become a viable route due to the year-on-year increase in cross-border trading activities. Demand for marine propulsion systems in inland as well as coastal/cross-border waterways has risen significantly. Growth in trade via the marine route and increase in demand for fuel-efficient systems are expected to propel the demand for marine propulsion systems in the next few years. Investment influx in the development of existing shipping facilities across the world is also driving the market for marine propulsion Rise in cross-border trade activities through marine sub-waters is likely to boost the demand for marine propulsion systems in the near future.

Shift from low fuel efficient to better fuel efficient marine propulsion systems

Implementation of strict regulations around the Emission Control Areas (ECA) across the globe has triggered investment in marine hybrid propulsion systems. Stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions and oil spillage have augmented investments in the development of fuel-efficient marine propulsion systems. Better fuel-efficient marine propulsion components such as generator and motors are being developed by companies operating in the business. Various ship operators are utilizing renewable energy (including solar energy) as storage option in hybrid propulsion systems. Stored solar energy is used during peak hours or at night in marine propulsion systems. This eliminates the round-the-clock need for conventional marine fuel. Hence, a shift toward usage of hybrid propulsion units is estimated to take place in the near future. Furthermore, governments of several countries are funding and supporting development and adoption of the latest technology in marine propulsion systems.

