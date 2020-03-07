Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) Market Research Report Opportunities, Share, Size, Revenue, Gross Margin and Its Competitors By 2024

Marine energy or marine power (also sometimes referred to as ocean energy, ocean power, or marine and hydrokinetic energy) refers to the energy carried by ocean waves, tides, salinity, and ocean temperature differences. The movement of water in the worlds oceans creates a vast store of kinetic energy, or energy in motion. This energy can be harnessed to generate electricity to power homes, transport and industries.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2168899

Scope of the Report:

The year 2015 represented a significant milestone for the sector from a policy standpoint, with the publication of the Blue Energy Communication, the establishment of the Ocean Energy Forum and the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Ocean Energy (TIP). The announcement of the awards for the second NER 300 call has seen the number of ocean energy arrays expected to be deployed in European waters by 2018 or earlier rising to five. On the other hand, forecasts of expected ocean energy capacity by 2020 have been further reduced, due to the slow technological progress of the sector and difficulties in attracting funds and financing. The slow growth of the sector and delays in the formation of the market have forced key developers and OEMs to either downsize or withdraw their interest in developing ocean energy technology.

The ocean energy market is still in its infancy, and whilst foundations for its growth have been put in place, the sector seeks to further prove the reliability of its technology moving towards demonstration of pre-commercial arrays. A number of key developments have been seen in 2014 to ensure the establishment of ocean energy markets in Europe and worldwide, including:

About 30 tidal and 45 wave energy companies are currently at an advanced stage of technological development, with a number of technologies nearing pre-commercial array demonstration and others deploying full-scale prototypes in real-sea environments.

Europe could see up to 40 MW of tidal installed capacity by 2018, and 26 MW of wave energy capacity, if proposed and awarded projects go ahead and reach financial close.

The deployment of the first tidal energy array is expected for 2016 in the UK, with MeyGen becoming the first ocean energy project to reach financial close. The tidal sector has seen an increased participation of OEMs in the development of technology and in promoting tidal farms across Europe; however, the costs and reliability of technologies will be paramount in assuring further developments. The development of second- and third-generation tidal technologies is opening up possibilities for cost reduction as well as deployments in low-energy-density water.

The development of wave energy technologies is lagging behind that of tidal energy. However, deployment projects are currently taking place in Europe, the US and Australia. The sector is, however, seeing intensified collaboration to identify common PTO solutions.

OTEC and salinity gradient technologies are developing demonstration plants. A 10 MW OTEC plant has been awarded funds through NER 300, whilst a 50 kW salinity gradient pilot-plant began operation in the Netherlands.

The worldwide market for Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wello Oy

Pulse Tidal

Oceanlinx

Marine Current Turbines (MCT)

ORPC

OpenHydro

BioPower Systems

AWS Ocean Energy

Voith Hydro

Ocean Power Technologies

Aquamarine Power

Carnegie Wave Energy

Verdant Power

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wave Power

Tidal Power

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Applications

Commercial Applications

Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2168899

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Marine Power (Wave and Tidal), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/