Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Status And Forecast 2024

The drug obtained from marine organisms which are being conventionally used like shark and cod-liver oils, sodium alginate, agar-agar, chitin etc.

Marine organisms are potential source for drug discovery. Life has originated from the oceans that cover over 70% of the surface of earth and contain highly ecological, chemical and biological diversity starting from micro-organisms to vertebrates. This diversity has been the source of unique chemical compounds, which hold tremendous pharmaceutical potential.

North America is the largest consumption market of Marine Pharmaceuticals, with sales market share nearly 33.4% in 2018. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 23.3%, China and Japan are also an important sales area. In 2018, The global marine pharmaceuticals market will observe steady growth because of the robust growth in APAC during the forecast period. But, the market shares of the Americas and EMEA will decline to some extent during the forecast period. APAC will be a leader in market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness and improved access to healthcare.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Drugs

Health Supplement

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital and Clinic

Pharmacy

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Seattle Genetics

DSM

Eisai Co

Takeda

BASF

Amway

Pfizer

Pelagia (EPAX)

Pharma Mar SA

Croda

GNC

GSK

TerSera Therapeutics

Nordic Naturals

Carlson Labs

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Marine Pharmaceuticals consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Marine Pharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marine Pharmaceuticals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marine Pharmaceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Marine Pharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For The Data Information By Region, Company, Type And Application, 2018 Is Considered As The Base Year. Whenever Data Information Was Unavailable For The Base Year, The Prior Year Has Been Considered.

