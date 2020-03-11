Global Marine Mining Market Estimated to Reach US$ 7.0 Bn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Marine Mining Market – Snapshot

The bottom of the world’s ocean contains a large amount of reserves of precious metals and other resources. Seabed mining has the potential to meet the demand for various minerals that are used across the globe. Mining could take place in a country’s own exclusive economic zone or on the seafloor under international waters, where the International Seabed Authority mandates that a portion of all mining profits should be given to developing nations.

Currently, the global demand for copper stands at around 24 million metric tons. Majority of copper is used in electrical and electronic products, construction materials, and traditional transportation equipment. Metals such as zinc and manganese and rare earth materials such as cobalt are used in high-tech devices (from cell phones to computers). Advanced technologies are being adopted increasingly across the globe. This is expected to boost the demand for these materials in the near future. Supply of these materials on land is relatively limited.

Rapid Industrialization in Developing Nations

Manufacturing and service industries have been expanding in developing countries such as India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Brazil since the last few years. Construction and shipbuilding industries in Asia Pacific have been expanding at a rapid pace due to the significant increase in number of projects. This is anticipated to propel the demand for metals and minerals.

Increase in disposable income and rise in demand for durable goods such as automobiles and household equipment with high mineral or metal content are estimated to fuel the market. Furthermore, several international developers plan to set up their businesses in emerging economies through FDI incentive schemes. This is estimated to indirectly boost the economies of countries and industrialization. Rise in industrialization is projected to propel the marine mining market, primarily due to the increase in demand for metal products.

Environmental Issues

Mining on land creates environmental concerns, while there are multiple additional potential environmental issues with marine mining. Physical disturbance and destruction of habitat and fauna are key concerns that can adversely impact marine eco-systems. Areas with polymetallic nodules are natural habitats for fauna, which are susceptible to damage from mining activities. Modification of natural waves is a concern. Potential for pollution from spills from vessels and other infrastructure involved in deep sea mining processes is also a concern. Presence of such environmental issues is likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

