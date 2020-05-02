Global Marine Electronics Market: SEA Projected to Remain Prominent Regional Market Throughout the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Marine Electronics Market: SEA Projected to Remain Prominent Regional Market Throughout the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028)” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.
Offers a 10-year forecast for the global marine electronics market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the marine electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the dynamics and trends of the marine electronics market, globally, across regions such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA and Other APAC, Japan, China, and Middle East and Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the global marine electronics market over the forecast period.
Report Description
This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global marine electronics market, and offers insights on various factors such as application and services provided by global marine electronics. The marine electronics market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This marine electronics market report segregates the market based on services and applications across different regions, globally. Key players are introducing technology advancements in communication, which is acting as a major driver for the global marine electronics market.
The report starts with an overview of the global marine electronics market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints which are influencing the global marine electronics market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The global marine electronics market is categorized on the basis of component type, application type, and region. On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further segmented into GPS and radar systems, multifunction navigation, fish finders/ sonar modules, thermal and visible cameras, marine VHF communication devices, audio and video equipment, marine autopilots, analogue and digital instruments, and satellite TVs. On the basis of application type, the global marine electronics market is segmented into merchant vessels, fishing vessels, yachts/ recreational boats, and military naval.
A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for marine electronics across different regions. It provides a market outlook for 20182028, and sets the forecast within the context of marine electronics, including the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within regions contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in regions. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LA), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe), Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and Rest of WE), SEA and Other APAC (India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC), Japan, China, and Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa , Turkey, Northern Africa, and Rest of MEA).
This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the marine electronics market across various regions, globally, for the period 2018 2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the trailing 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the marine electronics market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different services and components, and analysed based on the technology trends.
Key Segments Covered
By Marine Electronics Component Type
Hardware
GPS and Radar Systems
Multifunction Navigation
Fish Finders/ Sonar Modules
Thermal and Visible Cameras
Marine VHF Communication Devices
Audio and Video Equipment
Marine Autopilots
Analogue & Digital Instruments
Satellite TVs
Software
By Marine Electronics Application Type
Merchant Vessels
Fishing Vessels
Military Naval
Yachts/ Recreational Boats
Key Regions Covered
North America Marine Electronics Market
United States
Canada
Latin America Marine Electronics Market
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe Marine Electronics Market
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Italy
BENELUX
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe Marine Electronics Market
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
SEA Marine Electronics Market
India
Australia and New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific
Japan Marine Electronics Market
China Marine Electronics Market
Middle East and Africa Marine Electronics Market
Northern Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
