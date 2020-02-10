Global Marine Collagen Industry Analysis Report Projected CAGR 7.7% Growth by 2025 | A report by Ashland, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Gelita, Weishardt Group, Amicogen and others

Global Marine Collagen Industry is growing with market value of USD 581.3 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Benefits of Marine Collagen:

Beneficial: Promotes youthful skin, healthier hair, stronger nails, joint health, and bone health.

Bioavailable: Digested and absorbed by the body quickly for maximum benefits.

Easy to use: Take when you want, where you want, no blending or mixing required.

Key Players:

Ashland

Darling Ingredients

Nitta Gelatin

Gelita

Weishardt Group

Amicogen

Nippi Incorporated

Seagarden

Chinapeptide

Vital Proteins

Connoils

BHN

Taiaitai

Intalgelatine among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Better bioavailability as compared to other collagen types

Growth in demand for beauty products

Increase in R&D activities

Side effects of marine collagen

High import duty

Segmentation:

Type

Source

Application

Animal

geographical segments

Type

type I

type III others.

Source

skin

scales

muscles

bones

tendons others.

Animal

fish & others.

Application

nutraceuticals

cosmetics

medical others.

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global marine collagen market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of marine collagen market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

