Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market: Rising Marine Transport in Response to Increasing International Trade to Fuel Growth

On being highly fragmented where the top 10 players held a meager 20% share in 2016, the global marine actuators and valves market witnesses several mergers and acquisitions at a given time frame. Considering the competitive rivalry among the leading players, consolidation of market share is a key strategy adopted by companies to gain competitive edge. For instance, Cameron International Corporation was acquired by Schlumberger Limited in 2015, following which the later benefited from a valuable expansion of its existing product portfolio, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study.

Some of the other prominent names in the global marine actuators and valves market are Tyco International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and Flowserve Corporation. These companies also constitute the top four market players. Overall, the global marine actuators and valves market is projected to reach US$4.43 bn by the end of 2025. In 2016, the market stood at US$2.64 bn. If these figures hold true, the global marine actuators and valves market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2025.

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant Market through Forecast Period

Regionally, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa constitute the key segments in the global marine actuators and valves market. Among these regions, Asia Pacific held the lead in the overall market. Its dominance is expected to remain unaffected through the forecast period. The Asia Pacific marine actuators and valves market is therefore expected to hold 44.4% of the overall market by the end of 2024.

Economic growth witnessed in major emerging economies, besides China’s transition from manufacturer of low technology valves to a producer of myriad high-performing technology products has been of great support to the Asia Pacific marine actuators and valves market. The development witnessed in the regional market is also spurred by the growth witnessed in the Chinese nuclear industry.

North America has emerged as the second leading market for marine actuators and valves. Growth witnessed in the region is augmented by its existing sophisticated industrial infrastructure.

