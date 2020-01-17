Global Marijuana Oil Market is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR Till 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Marijuana Oil Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug. Cannabis oil has many potential health and medicinal benefits.

The global Marijuana Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marijuana Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marijuana Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Segment by Application

Recreational

Medical

Table of Contents

2 Global Marijuana Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marijuana Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Marijuana Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Marijuana Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Marijuana Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Marijuana Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marijuana Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Marijuana Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marijuana Oil Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Marijuana Oil Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Marijuana Oil Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Marijuana Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Marijuana Oil Production

3.4.1 North America Marijuana Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Marijuana Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Marijuana Oil Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Marijuana Oil Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Marijuana Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Marijuana Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Marijuana Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Marijuana Oil Consumption (2014-2019)

