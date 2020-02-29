Global Managed Print Services Market Expected to Surpass US$ 58Billion by 2026 | Fujitsu Ltd, Xerox Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Canon, Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd

Managed print services is a business solution that creates transparent and tangible value minimizing the energy usage on print, budget and time spend on the environment. It offers oversight and provision for business document output along with external service providers. The services include deployment of software/app by the vendors, device maintenance/support, and other additional services including assessment, analytics, mobility and other services/solutions offered by the MPS providers.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global managed print services market.

Rise in increased security levels as well as reducing environmental impact are substantially driving the global managed print services market

Increased security level for printing document has been one of the instrumental factor driving the market. Data in any form has become very vital intellectual property (IP). Leakage of data such as business ideas, future strategies, or financial statements might adversely affect any company’s reputation in the market or cause heavy financial losses. Thus, security of data has been considered the highest priority in recent years. Advancements in technology and continuous innovation by vendors to provide high-level security to data while using MPS has recently attracted a high number of organizations to consider MPS for their printing needs.

According to a new report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global managed print services market valued at US$30,895.8 million is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2026 reaching US$58,779.7 million over the forecasted period. According to the report, North America is the highest contributor in terms of revenue to the global managed print services market in the year 2017. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region at a CAGR of 10.4%

Reducing Environmental Impact through the Use of MPS:

Organizations are increasingly considering CSR activities to comply with government regulations in order to mitigate environmental effects through their activities. Thus, reduction in the environmental effects is considered one of the major factors to aid the fast growth of the MPS market. Also, reduction in cost and reduction in downtime are key drivers too.

Efficient Maintenance and Reduction in Downtime

Maintenance is important to ensure the smooth functioning of printers in the long run and also to reduce the downtime. Furthermore, the replacement of cartridges, ink toners, papers, etc. is a part of printer maintenance, using up additional time and increasing operational expenses.

Scope of the Report

The global managed print services market is segmented on the basis of deployment, channel, enterprise size, and industry vertical. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. The cloud-based market has contributed the highest revenue in 2017 while Hybrid is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period. On the enterprise basis, there are SMEs and large enterprises. Based on channels there are Printer/Copier Manufacturers and Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers.

On the industry vertical basis the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government and public, healthcare, education, legal, construction, manufacturing and others. The legal industry is expected to grow the highest in terms of both revenue and CAGR in during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation: Global Managed Print Services Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Channel

Printer/Copier Manufacturers

Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

By Industry Vertical Basis

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Healthcare

Education

Legal

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

