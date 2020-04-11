Global Managed M2M Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Rate, Segmentation by Product Type, Application, Geography, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2025

The managed M2M service market enables connectivity, compute and decision services that are necessary for connected solutions. Managed M2M services are a solution element within the broader solution sets of IoT, digital business and operational technology (OT) systems in industrial environments. Managed M2M services enable businesses to collect, analyze and interact with data streams, thus providing businesses with the ability to monitor, manage and control (manually and through automation) assets associated with business processes. Managed M2M services may encompass integrated and managed IT infrastructure and systems, OT infrastructure and systems, software, network services (connectivity), and IT services. This market focuses primarily on connectivity and a continuum of related value-added services, such as consulting, M2M device engineering, M2M application development and integration, related middleware aggregation, application hosting, and related system management.
According to this study, over the next five years the Managed M2M Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Managed M2M Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
Request for sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-137593
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed M2M Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Managed M2M Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-137593
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Vodafone
Verizon
AT&T
Itron
Telenor
Telefonica
KORE
KPN
Sprint
Orange Business
Services
Deutsche Telekom
Orbcomm
Eseye
Sierra Wireless
Stream Technologies
Aeris
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-137593/
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Managed M2M Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Managed M2M Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Managed M2M Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Managed M2M Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Managed M2M Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.