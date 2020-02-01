Global Managed File Transfer Market – Top Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018–2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Managed File Transfer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Managed File Transfer Market: Overview

The managed file transfer market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global managed file transfer market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

Global Managed File Transfer Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for managed file transfer is segmented on the basis of deployment, solution, model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. In terms of solution, the managed file transfer market is bifurcated into software and professional services. Software solutions are further divided into suite/integrated and standalone. The standalone solution is segmented into automated file transfer, file integration, file governance, security & encryption, translation, mobile file sharing and collaboration, file storage, advanced workflows and others (file synchronization, file acceleration, etc.). Professional services are sub-segmented into installation and integration, and support and maintenance. Based on model, the market is categorized into person-person, server-person, person-server, and business-business. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The market is segmented based on industry vertical into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), IT and telecom, government, healthcare, logistics, education, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utility and others (travel and hospitality, legal, construction, etc.).

Global Managed File Transfer Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global managed file transfer market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Linoma Software, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corporation., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, JScape LLC, Seeburger AG, South River Technologies Inc., and Cleo Communications Inc.

The managed file transfer market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Managed File Transfer Market

By Deployment

By Solution

By Model

By Enterprise Size

By Industry Vertical

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global managed file transfer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

