Global Mammography Device Market to Grow at 11.9% CAGR by 2024 | A report by Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems and others

Global Mammography Device Market Report highlights key showcase elements of division. Mammography Device Showcase report incorporates noteworthy information, display advertise patterns, environment, innovative development, up and coming advances and the specialized advance within the related industry. The current advertise situation and future prospects of the segment too have been examined. Encourage, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions in conjunction with trending development and commerce approaches are surveyed within the Mammography Device showcase report. This consider moreover analyzes the showcase status, showcase share, development rate, future patterns, showcase drivers, openings and challenges, dangers and section obstructions, deals channels, wholesalers and Porter’s Five Strengths Investigation.
Market Analysis:
Mammography Devices Market accounted to USD 1.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Download sample pdf report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mammography-devices-market
Top Producers:
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp
- Hologic
- GE Healthcare
- Phillips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- Metaltronica
- Planmed Oy
- Carestream Health
- Gamma Medica among others
Get detailed free TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mammography-devices-market
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing incidences of breast cancer
- Government funding for treatment of breast cancer
- Growing technological advancement in breast imaging modalities
- Stringent regulations for approval of procedures
- High investments in installing breast imaging systems
Market Segmentation:
Product Type
- film screen system
- digital system
- 3d system
- analog system
- biopsy system
By technology
- breast tomosysnthesis
- CAD
- Digital
End-users
- Hospitals
- ambulatory centers
- clinics and others
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Major countries
- US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Analysis:
The mammography devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mammography devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Speak to the Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-mammography-devices-market