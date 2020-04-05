Global Malaria Vaccines Market is Projected to Reach USD 134.9 Million by 2026

The global Malaria Vaccines Market is expected to reach USD 134.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period The report ”Malaria Vaccines Market Size Report By Agent (Plasmodium Falciparum, Plasmodium Vivax, Anopheles Species); By Vaccines Type (Pre-Erythrocytic Vaccine, Erythrocytic Vaccine, Multi-antigen Vaccine); By Channel of Distribution (Hospitals, Clinics, Community Centers); By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

According to the World Malaria Report published by WHO in November 2018, the cases for malaria were 219 million in 2017 in more than 90 countries which were up from 217 million cases in 2017. The total deaths due to malaria in 2017 were 435,000 which were registered in the malaria affected regions.

Get Sample Copy of [email protected] https://4arcresearch.com/request-sample-23627

This mosquito-borne illness creates extreme disease in kids and in grownups. Expecting females and kids cannot get away from consequences of this fever. It is reported that malaria-affected expecting females offer early birth or occasionally bring to life dead babies. Different precaution to suppress this fever consist of using insect nets and splashing of pesticides. Existing research studies have wrapped up that a) insects are immune to pesticides, b) pesticides have hazardous impacts to human beings, as well as c) malaria fever ends up being immune to medications. Actions to suppress malaria fever progressively reduces.

The market for malaria vaccines globally has been divided based on vaccine type, agent, channel of distribution and region. Considering the vaccine type, the market is bifurcated into pre-erythrocytic vaccine, erythrocytic vaccine, and multi-antigen vaccine. The channel of distribution used for malaria vaccines include the hospitals, clinics and community centers. Considering the agent used in the malaria vaccines, the global market is divided into plasmodium falciparum, anopheles species, and plasmodium vivax. Geographically, as per the WHO report, nearly half of the world”s population was at risk in 2017, wherein the African region was the most affected one. Along with Africa, Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate among all the other regions with Middle-east and Latin America likely to be the other potential regions for malaria vaccines market. North America and Europe have lower cases of malaria related diseases with regions such as Africa monitoring some of the highest deaths of children related to malaria globally.

Some of the major factors pushing the market include the expanding occurrences of malaria in addition to the existence of numerous companies that are introducing low profit margin vaccines throughout the world. Increasing awareness associated to the aftereffects of the disease, continuous R&D in this section and increased funding from the government of the developing and developed countries together is pushing the market for malaria vaccines globally. Weak supply chain and distribution network among some of the developing countries which are affected by malaria are creating restraints for the market growth in these regions, however companies and government organizations are working together to overcome this challenge. It is anticipated that the continuous R&D for malaria vaccines and the continuous growth of this disease will help the market to grow in the coming years.

A few key strategies adopted by companies operating in the malaria vaccines market are new technology and product development, and geographical expansion among the developing regions to focus on proving vaccines to the areas highly affected by the disease at lower cost. The leading players operating in the market globally are GlaxoSmithKline, GenVec, Inc., Nobelpharma, and Sanaria. Some other promising vendors are Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CellFree Sciences Co. Ltd., VLP Therapeutics LLC, and Genome ReS Ltd. among others.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global malaria vaccines market on the basis of source type, application and region:

Malaria Vaccines Agent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Plasmodium Falciparum

Plasmodium Vivax

Anopheles Species

Malaria Vaccines Vaccine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Pre-Erythrocytic Vaccine

Erythrocytic Vaccine

Multi-antigen Vaccine

Malaria Vaccines Distribution Channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Community Centers

Malaria Vaccines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Request-For-Customization @ https://4arcresearch.com/request-for-customization-23627

About 4Arc Research:

4Arc Research, Inc., is a pioneering market research and consulting firm which is dedicated in providing reports on syndicated market research and customised market research. We leave no stone unturned while following smart study of the public demands, capabilities and the continuous growth of the working industry, interactive environment between the client-server, dynamic reporting, and high data protection services.

Contact Us

Siddharth

4ARC Insights, Inc.

Email- [email protected]

Tel-+917498085685

Website – www.4arcresearch.com