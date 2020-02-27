Global Mainframe Development Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

Mainframe development is software development, on a unique operating system, using obsolete tools and languages.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mainframe Development market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mainframe Development business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mainframe Development market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Mainframe Development value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Micro Focus

Macrosoft

CA Technologies

IBM

DXC Technology

HCL Technologies

Rocket Software

BMC Software

GT Software

Stefanini

Compuware

Outsource2india

RSM Partners

Flatworld Solutions

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mainframe Development market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mainframe Development market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mainframe Development players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mainframe Development with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Mainframe Development Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mainframe Development Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Mainframe Development Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Mainframe Development Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Mainframe Development Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Mainframe Development Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mainframe Development Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Mainframe Development Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

2.5 Mainframe Development Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Mainframe Development Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Mainframe Development Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Mainframe Development by Players

3.1 Global Mainframe Development Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mainframe Development Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mainframe Development Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Mainframe Development Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Micro Focus

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mainframe Development Product Offered

11.1.3 Micro Focus Mainframe Development Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Micro Focus News

11.2 Macrosoft

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mainframe Development Product Offered

11.2.3 Macrosoft Mainframe Development Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Macrosoft News

11.3 CA Technologies

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mainframe Development Product Offered

11.3.3 CA Technologies Mainframe Development Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CA Technologies News

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Mainframe Development Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Mainframe Development Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM News

11.5 DXC Technology

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Mainframe Development Product Offered

11.5.3 DXC Technology Mainframe Development Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 DXC Technology News

11.6 HCL Technologies

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Mainframe Development Product Offered

11.6.3 HCL Technologies Mainframe Development Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 HCL Technologies News

11.7 Rocket Software

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Mainframe Development Product Offered

11.7.3 Rocket Software Mainframe Development Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Rocket Software News

……Continued

