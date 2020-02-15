Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market 2024 Outlook and Key Players like Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Bruker Corporation

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market to USD 6.1 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Aspect Imaging, Bruker, Aurora Health Care, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Neusoft Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Hologic Inc., Barco, and Nordion Inc.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the benefits of diagnostic imaging systems has positively impacted the growth of the market

Development of innovative and hybrid MRI systems that offer high quality imaging are also one of the drivers of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of installation and maintenance of MRI systems will act as a major market restraint

MRI systems aren’t useful or compatible in patients that have non-removable metal substances in their body, this is acting as a major restraint for the market

Segmentation:

By Field Strength Very-high—field MRI systems (4T and above) High-field MRI systems (1.5T to 3T) 5T MRI systems 3T MRI systems Low-to-mid-field MRI systems (less than 1.5T)

By Application Neurology Cardiology Breast Imaging Vascular Imaging Extremity Imaging Pediatric Imaging Others

By Architecture Closed MRI systems Standard bore MRI Wide bore MRI Open MRI systems

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Definition: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is an imaging technology that is used to diagnose the diseases or health concerns in the body. Magnetic Resonance Imaging scanners uses electromagnetic radiation to develop images of the body. Its applications are widespread in terms of diagnosis, aftermath of diseases, identification of phase of disease.

