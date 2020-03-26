Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – Business Overview On Ongoing Trends To 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Magnetic Resonance Imaging industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Overview

The report on the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market offers in-depth insights into the key growth dynamics, notable trends and opportunities, recent technological advances, reimbursement scenario, and the competitive landscape. It offers a critical evaluation of the presence of key market players in various regions by charting an intuitive intensity map and analyzes the regional and country-wide factors affecting the demand. The findings are helpful in identifying imminent investment pockets in various regions and will greatly facilitate market players in designing robust strategies for their growth.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Dynamics

The report offers a detailed dynamics of the global magnetic resonance imaging market during 2017–2022. It offers a detailed assessment of various regional and global factors impacting the demand for magnetic resonance imaging during the forecast period. The analysis assesses the prevailing business framework in various regions and highlights factors that shape the strategies of players in these regions.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Segmentation

The study takes a closer look the share and size of various segments highlighting the factors expected to drive the prominent ones during the forecast period. The study also offers a detailed comparison of their revenue and share by charting year-over-year (YoY) growth during the historical period of 2012–2017.

The research segments the overall magnetic resonance imaging market on the basis of product type, end user, application type, strength type, and region.

On the basis of product type, the report further segments the market into less than 0.5T MRI, 1.5 T MRI, 3T MRI, and others. Of these, the 1.5 T MRI is expected to be the leading segment throughout the assessment timeline.

Based on end user, the report segments the market into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic imaging centers. On the basis of application type, the study further segments the market into orthopedic, spine, neurology, cardiovascular, head and neck, abdominal and prostate, and others.

On the basis of strength type, the report divides the market into low-field MRI, mid-field MRI, and high-field MRI. Based on geography, the report segments the market into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, North America is set to dominate the global market throughout the forecast timeline.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers an extensive profile of various players, takes a closer look at their major offerings, and highlights key strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions. Leading companies profiled in the report are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Esaote SpA, Hitachi Medical Systems, Neusoft Corporation, and Xingaoyi.

