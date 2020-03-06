Global Machine Learning as a Service Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

The “Machine Learning as a Service Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Scope of the Report:

The global Machine Learning as a Service market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Machine Learning as a Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Machine Learning as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Machine Learning as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

BigML

FICO

Yottamine Analytics

Ersatz Labs

Predictron Labs

H2O.ai

AT&T

Sift Science

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software Tools

Cloud and Web-based Application Programming Interface (APIs)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

BFSI

Other (Energy & Utilities, Education, Government)

