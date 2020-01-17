Global Maca Extract Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Maca Extract Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

The root vegetable known as Maca originates from the Peruvian Andes. Maca, also known as Peruvian Ginseng is reported to have numerous health benefits. In fact, powdered Maca is considered a unique superfood that boosts energy, improves stamina and enhances libido. Maca root powder is also widely used in many of the best male enhancement pills. Maca root extract is contained in many leading male enhancement supplements and is widely used to treat hot flushes, memory loss, stress, depression and fertility.

Maca extract is also rich in essential minerals such as phosphorus, iodine, potassium, sodium, manganese, calcium, iron and magnesium. Maca stimulates the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus, the glands responsible for regulating other important glands. This in turn, helps to re-balance the testicular, ovarian and adrenal glands, the pancreas and the thyroid.

Scope of the Report:

Maca extract industry is mainly concentrated in Peru and China. Currently, there are many maca extract products producing companies in the world maca extract industry. The main market players are Koken, Peruvian Nature, Panpacific Corporation, Natural Health International, Inca Health and Jiaherb.

The global consumption value of maca extract increases with the 76.82% average growth rate. South America and North America are the major consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 42.20% of the global consumption volume in total.

Maca extract include many forms with different extract ratio. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With medical effect of maca extract, the downstream application industries will need more maca extract products. So, maca extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance maca extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for maca extract products are maca and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of maca extract. The production cost of maca extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of maca extract.

The worldwide market for Maca Extract is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 59 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Maca Extract in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

White to Yellow

Light Pink to Dark Purple

Light Gray to Dark Gray

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Drugs

Health Foods

Nutritional Supplements

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

