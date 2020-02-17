Global M-Health Application Market Research and Forecast 2025 by Conjoint Analysis, Product Research, Trends and Key Players

Global M-Health Application Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The M-Health Application Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. mHealth refers to mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection. mHealth applications include the use of mobile devices in collecting community and clinical health data, delivery of healthcare information to practitioners, researchers, and patients, real-time monitoring of patient vital signs, and direct provision of care (via mobile telemedicine).

Technological enhancements in the field of healthcare and rising incidences of lifestyle diseases are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, significant opportunities from developing economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, Several security and confidentiality threats along with resistance to change and market volatility are the factors that limiting the market growth of M-Health Application during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global M-Health Application Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption mHealth apps and rising government support to cut healthcare costs in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to second largest region in the global M-Health Application market over the upcoming years owing to increasing penetration of mobile devices and developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by increasing adoption of mobiles among people and increasing number of chronic diseases in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts

Agamatrix

Apple

Honeywell

Medtronic Minimed

Vivify Health

IHealth Labs

