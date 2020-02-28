Global Lysine and Other Amino Acids Market to be Driven by Rising Demand for Meat in Developing Countries

The report states that the market will expand at a healthy 5.80% CAGR in terms of volume over the period between 2012 and 2018. In terms global lysine and other amino acids marketvaluation, the market is expected to expand at a 9.10% CAGR over the period, and rise from US$3.5 bn in 2011 to US$5.9 bn by 2018.The report is titled “Lysine and Other Amino Acids Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018” and is available on the company website for sale.

Transparency Market Research has announced the release of a market research report covering the global market for lysine and other amino acids. The report presents a detailed overview of the market with the help of qualitative and quantitative data about past and present states of key market elements and gives an analysis of the impact of major growth drivers, restraints, and trends on the market’s overall development over the coming years.

The report states that the market will primarily witness high demand for lysine and other amino acids owing to the high and continuously rising demand for meat, especially in developing countries.The report segments the global lysine and other amino acids market on the basis of four criteria: type, livestock, application, and geography.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into lysine, threonine, methionine, and tryptophan. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and food and dietary supplements. On the basis of livestock, the market has been segmented into swine/hog, poultry, and others. On the basis of geography, the report segments the global lysine and other amino acids market into Europe, North America, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Of the key applications of lysine and other amino acids studied in the report, the segment of animal feed held a dominant share of over 90% in the global market in 2011. Of the chief livestock types examined in the report, the segment of poultry led the market, accounting for a 57% share in the market.

Of the key regional markets, China dominated the global lysine and other amino acids market with a 30.6% of the global market in 2011. Europe followed suit with a 27% of the global market. The report projects that both China and Europe will maintain their dominant positions in the market over the report’s forecast period as well. The market for lysine and other amino acids in North America, which held a share of 16.8% in the global market in 2011, is expected to see growth at a rapid pace over the report’s forecast period.

The report also gives a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the global market for lysine and other amino acids with the help of new projects feasibility analysis, SWOT analysis, and detailed business profiles of some of the major companies operating in the market. Companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniel Midland (ADM), Changchun Dacheng Group, Ajinomoto Co., Vedan international (Holdings) Limited, Cheil Jedang Corporation, Evonik Industries, COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co. Ltd., and Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited.