Global Luxury Watch Market is expected to grow with a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 | Industry Players Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation

The Global Luxury Watch Market seven-year period can assess how the market is expected to evolve. The Global Luxury Watch Market research report is a resource that provides the industry up to 2025 with current and upcoming technical and financial details. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends as well as major market drivers, challenges and opportunities. This analysis provides an examination of different segments that are used to witness the fastest development in the forecast frame of the estimate. Recognize the major market's latest improvements, shares, and systems. This report represents the global size of the Global Luxury Watch Market by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

Market Analysis:

Global Luxury Watch Market is expected to grow with a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovative marketing through online channels which has affected the thinking and preferences of consumers.

Market Definition:

Luxury watch can be defined as an exclusive high-end watch that has enhanced quality of products and pristine methods utilized in the production process for the same. Innovative methods of marketing in combination with advanced products offered by the manufacturers have resulted in the high demand for the product. These watches are simply an upgradation over the traditional conventional watches, with advanced features and characteristics which results in its high price.

Key Market Competitors: Global Luxury Watch Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the luxury watch market are-RADO WATCH CO. LTD.; Rolex; Burberry; OMEGA SA; Festina; LVMH; Richemont; KERING; The Swatch Group Ltd; Fossil Group; Seiko Watch Corporation; Chopard; PATEK PHILIPPE SA; Breitling SA; Audemars Piguet and Bulgari.

Market Drivers:

Rising innovations and advancements resulting in combination of traditional style and modern technology in watches has resulted in increased adoption for the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Adoption of the products as a status symbol and fashion statement which has been a result of rising levels of disposable income is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product Type (Mechanical Quartz, Chronograph, Automatic, Others), Gender Type (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail, E-Commerce), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast market on the basis of type, function and application.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Audemars Piguet announced the launch of their luxury watch collection under the name “11:59” collection, with a variety of watch operations and moving technique.

In May 2018, Richemont announced the launch of their new sustainable brand “Baume”.

The brand inclusive of unisex affordable, sustainable watches,

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Competitive Analysis:

Global luxury watch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of luxury watch market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

