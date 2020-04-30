Global Luxury Massage Chair Industry 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Luxury Massage Chair Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Luxury massage chairs are designed to provide massages at homes, offices, and hotels at the suitability of the user. Massage chairs save not only the time of going to massage centers, but also the cost of traveling. There are four types of massage chairs available in the market: heated massage chairs, inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products.
Scope of the Report:
Luxury massage chair industry has developed for half a century. Technologically, it’s very mature. When massage appliance products enter the emerging market, if they could be combined with local personal care or household appliance brand, and take the advantage of regional brand influence and market channels, the market investment could be reduced, and it will lead to high growth rate of sales.
The product quality of luxury massage chair industry in recent years is rising with the continuous development of production scale. The trend of differential scanning calorimeter is more functional and smarter. At the same time, Technology is innovating. Such as Thai reinforcement technology, space track technology, foot roller scraping technology.
The worldwide market for Luxury Massage Chair is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Luxury Massage Chair in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Panasonic
Osaki
Inada
Human Touch
Fujiiryoki
Titan
Cozzia
OSIM
Omega
Luraco
Infinity
Ogawa
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Heated Massage Chairs
Inversion Massage Chairs
Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
Targeted Massage Products
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Homes
Offices
Clubs
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Luxury Massage Chair product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luxury Massage Chair, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Luxury Massage Chair in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Luxury Massage Chair competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Luxury Massage Chair breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Luxury Massage Chair market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luxury Massage Chair sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Luxury Massage Chair by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Luxury Massage Chair by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Luxury Massage Chair by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Luxury Massage Chair by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Luxury Massage Chair by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Luxury Massage Chair Market Forecast (2019-2024)
