Global Luxury Hotels Market 2019-Industry Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Luxury Hotels market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Over the next five years the Luxury Hotels market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 208700 million by 2024, from US$ 183500 million in 2019.

This study considers the Luxury Hotels value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Room

F&B

SPA

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Marriott International, Inc

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

