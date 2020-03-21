Global Luxury Hotels Market 2019-Industry Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Overview of “Luxury Hotels Market” Report Helps In Providing Scope and Definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.
United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.
Get a PDF Sample of Global Luxury Hotels Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/340649
Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Luxury Hotels market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Over the next five years the Luxury Hotels market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 208700 million by 2024, from US$ 183500 million in 2019.
This study considers the Luxury Hotels value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024
Room
F&B
SPA
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Marriott International, Inc
Hilton
Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Shangri-La International
InterContinental Hotels Group
Mandarin Oriental International
The Indian Hotels Company
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts
ITC Hotels Limited
For Complete Details @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=98040
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Contact Info:
Name: Matt Wilson
Email: Send Email
Organization: Analytical Research Cognizance
Address: 100 Church Street, 8th floor, Manhattan, New york, 10007
Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969
Website: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-luxury-hotels-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024