Global Luxury Hotels Market 2019-2025: Segment Analysis by Product, Application, Type, Region & Key Players – Marriott, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels

Luxury Hotels Market 2019-2025

Description: –

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

Scope of the Report:

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

In 2018, the global Luxury Hotels market size was 183500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 222800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Marriott International, Inc

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Room

F&B

SPA

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

