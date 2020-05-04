Global Luxury Fragnance Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Luxury Fragnance Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Luxury Fragrance Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Luxury Fragrance Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Luxury fragrance or perfume is a combination of various essential oils which includes solvents, fixatives and aromatic compounds which contribute to a pleasant scent. The Perfumes are more concentrated in nature than any other kind of fragrance. The Perfumes are considered thicker & expensive enough to be called luxury items in the goods market. Rising availability of premium fragrance brands and rising disposable income of the individuals in both the developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle and consumer behavior is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with luxury fragrance is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Luxury Fragrance across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Luxury Fragrance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly increasing popularity of luxury perfume in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at sluggish growth rate in the global Luxury Fragrance market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to changing lifestyle & consumer behavior and increasing e-commerce retail stores in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Avon

> Chanel

> Coty

> LVHM

> Elizabeth Arden

> Loreal

> Ralph Lauren

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Eau De Parfum

Eau De Toilette

Eau De Cologne

Eau Fraiche

Others

By Application:

Men

Women

Children

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

