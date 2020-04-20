Global Lumber Market: Size, Trends, & Forecast 2019-2025| Share, Growth, Key Players, Analysis, Sales and Supply Demand

Sawmill is a wood where logs are cut into lumber. They are the forest products and mainly used for the needs of the construction, joinery, furniture and packaging industries. They are produced for native forests and plantations. There are two sawmill products: softwood and hardwood.
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.
The global Lumber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lumber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lumber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
West Fraser
Canfor
Weyerhaeuser
Stora Enso
Georgia-Pacific
Interfor
Sierra Pacific Industries
Hampton Affiliates
Arauco
Tolko
Holzindustrie Schweighofer
Pheifer
Klausner Holz Thüringen
Sodra
SCA
Ante-holz GmbH
Tembec
Moelven
Rettenmeier Group
Hyne Timber
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Softwood Lumber
Hardwood Lumber
Segment by Application
Construction
Furniture
Packaging and Joinery industries
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Lumber Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Lumber Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Lumber Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Lumber Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Lumber Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Lumber Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lumber Business
Chapter Eight: Lumber Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Lumber Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
