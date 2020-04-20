Global Lumber Market: Size, Trends, & Forecast 2019-2025| Share, Growth, Key Players, Analysis, Sales and Supply Demand

Sawmill is a wood where logs are cut into lumber. They are the forest products and mainly used for the needs of the construction, joinery, furniture and packaging industries. They are produced for native forests and plantations. There are two sawmill products: softwood and hardwood.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The global Lumber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lumber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lumber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

West Fraser

Canfor

Weyerhaeuser

Stora Enso

Georgia-Pacific

Interfor

Sierra Pacific Industries

Hampton Affiliates

Arauco

Tolko

Holzindustrie Schweighofer

Pheifer

Klausner Holz Thüringen

Sodra

SCA

Ante-holz GmbH

Tembec

Moelven

Rettenmeier Group

Hyne Timber

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Softwood Lumber

Hardwood Lumber

Segment by Application

Construction

Furniture

Packaging and Joinery industries

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Lumber Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Lumber Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Lumber Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Lumber Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Lumber Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Lumber Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lumber Business

Chapter Eight: Lumber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Lumber Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

