Global Lubricating Grease Industry Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2025

Global Lubricating Grease Industry Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Lubricating Grease Industry Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Lubricating grease is a mixture of three main components: lubricating fluid, performance enhancing additives, and thickener. The lubricating fluid can be petroleum-derived lubricating oil, any of various synthetic lubricating fluids, or vegetable-based oil. The lubricating fluid is usually the majority component in the grease formulation. The additives are typically present in relatively low concentrations and are added to the grease to provide enhancement in one of multiple performance areas. Increasing automotive production, growing usage of high performances greases and rising manufacturing and other industrial activities are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising numerous upcoming construction projects is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. However, high prices of synthetic greases is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Lubricating Grease Industry across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Lubricating Grease Industry Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing investment and high demand for lubricating grease in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at higher growth rate in the global Lubricating Grease Industry market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing disposable income in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Axel Christiernsson

Bechem

Bel-Ray Company LLC

BP Plc

Chevron Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

Dow Corning

ETS Australia

Exxon

FUCHS

Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd.

JIANGSU LOPAL TECH. CO. LTD.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Kluber Lubrication

Lukoil

Orlen Oil Ltd.

Penrite Oil

Petromin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickeners:

Metal Soaps

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Power Generation

Automotive & Transportation

Heavy Equipment

Food & Beverage

Metallurgy & Metal Working

Chemical Manufacturing

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Lubricating Grease Industry Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

