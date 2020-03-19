Global Low Profile Additives (LPA) Market Technology, Trends, Development, Key Manufacturers Analysis 2018-2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Low Profile Additives (LPA) Market was worth USD 0.71 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.33 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.25% during the forecast period. Rising interest for low shrinkage and surface finished products from end-use businesses, for example, construction and automotive is anticipated to drive the market over the conjecture time frame. End-use ventures including packaging, medical, aeronautics, and electronics are progressively using plastics attributable to taking off interest for lightweight materials and low consumption of energy. Rising usage of LPA for enhancing the quality of bulk, sheet, and blow-molded products is probably going to drive request over the coming years.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Reichhold Plant Ranjangaon, Arkema Group, LyondellBasell Industries, Wacker Chemie and PolyOne Corporation. Mergers and acquisitions are another key methodology adopted by makers trying to fortify their market position. Organizations are hoping to grow their current assembling offices to expand their yearly production capacities.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Key low profile additives incorporate polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl acetate (PVA), and polystyrene (PS). These are included amid the detailing of glass or polyester composites to maintain a strategic distance from shrinkage and enhance surface finish. Polyvinyl acetate represented an income share of 38.0% all around in 2016. The developing worldwide automotive industry is foreseen to be a central point driving the PVA low profile added substances section.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Sheet and bulk molding compounds (SMC/BMC) together represented a share of 58.7%, based on income, in 2016. The application is increasing across the board affirmation as its usage helps in lessening weight and expanding fuel effectiveness. LPA is a vital ingredient in pitch blend amid SMC/BMC forms as it helps in enhancing surface smoothness and controlling shrinkage coming about because of trim the completed part.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific was the biggest market for low profile additives, representing an income share of 56.6% in 2016. The district is additionally prone to show the most significant CAGR over the gauge time frame. Expanding interest for SMC and BMC composites because of their astounding features, for example, high quality and solidness, less weight, low emission, high thermal resistance, and superior electrical performance is anticipated to increase the local market development.

The Low Profile Additives (LPA) Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Polymethyl methacrylate

High-density polyethylene

Polyvinyl acetate

Polystyrene

By Application:

Pultrusion

Sheet & bulk molding compounds

Resin transfer molding

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

