Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019-2025

Loop mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a single tube technique for the amplification of DNA. This may be of use in the future as a low cost alternative to detect certain diseases. It may be combined with a reverse transcription step to allow the detection of RNA.

This report focuses on the global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen

Eiken Chemcial

New England Biolabs

Jena Bioscience

Nippon Gene

Optigene

HiberGene Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mast Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Kits and Reagents

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Size

2.2 Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

