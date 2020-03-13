Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Long-Term Care Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Long-term care insurance is an insurance product, sold in the United States United Kingdom and Canada that helps pay for the costs associated with long-term care. Long-term care insurance covers care generally not covered by health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

This report focuses on the global Long-Term Care Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Long-Term Care Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allstate

LTC Financial Solutions

MassMutual

LTCRplus

Northwestern Mutual

Transamerica

GoldenCare

ACSIA Partners

Continental

CLTC insurance

New York Life

State Farm

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Agent Review

Genworth

MedAmerica

John Hancock

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional Long Term Care Insurance

Asset-based Life/Annuity Plans with Long Term Care Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Between 18 and 64

Over 65 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Long-Term Care Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Long-Term Care Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Long-Term Care Insurance market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

