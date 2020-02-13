Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Revenue analysis

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and regional total market of Long Fiber Thermoplastics market including capacity, production, production value, and cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export details. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies Data Bridge Market Research use Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.
The Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market accounted for USD 2.78 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT
- Strict regulation against the usage of CO2 emission vehicle and replacement with light weighted vehicle
- Numerous features such as easily recyclable and corrosive resistance.
- Growing usage in the different industries
- High manufacturing and processing cost
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
COMPANIES COVERED
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, and Strategic outlook & porters five analyses
- Celanese Corporation,
- Solvay,
- Daicel Polymer Ltd.,
- LANXESS,
- the Quadrant group of companies,
- Sbhpp,
- Asahi Kasei Plastics,
- PolyOne, RTP Company,
- PlastiComp Inc.,
- PPG Industries, Inc.,
- Kingfa Science & Technology Limited,
- SGL Group,
- Dieffenbacher,
- TechnoCompound GmbH,
- JNC Corporation,
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
- SABIC among others.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Geography
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}.
On the basis of fiber type,
- Glass fiber long fiber thermoplastics and
- Carbon fiber long fiber thermoplastics
On the basis of application,
- Electrical & electronics,
- Automotive,
- Sporting goods,
- Consumer goods and others.
Other types of application includes aerospace and marine.
On the basis of resin type,
- Polypropylene,
- Polybutylene terephthalate,
- Polyamide and others.
Other types of resins are polyether ether ketone and polyphenylene sulfide.
