Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL cant take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.
A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients supply and demand chains. The 4PLs role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PLs intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.
The logistics market is large, fragmented and populated by a wide range of differing companies. There are multinational companies offering a comprehensive range of logistics services leading the industry, down to smaller national freight forwarders, offering simple logistics services. The market has been driven by consolidation over the last 20 years, with customers seeking fewer, larger providers that are able to manage complex supply chains on a global basis.
Market growth has been driven by both increased economic activity and the continued trend in outsourcing of logistics activities to third-parties, both new outsourcers and companies outsourcing more activities to third-parties. The largest region in terms of outsourced logistics market size is Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with the Asia Pacific region having experienced faster growth in logistics market value than other regions. Outsourcing penetration is highest in Europe, but levels are increasing quickly in Asia Pacific. Key Trends The trend of outsourcing business processes and supply chain activities continues to be a driver of logistics company revenues and hence market growth. The growth of e-commerce is also creating an environment where supply chains are adapting to new models. Ecommerce is driving further logistics outsourcing to third-party supply chain specialists.
Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.
The top three groups are all based in Europe: DHL is the largest provider globally, followed by Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics. All three have grown slower than the market in recent years as they have consolidated the major acquisitions made in the past. Most, but not all, of the leading logistics providers operate on a global scale, covering more than one continent. Some have a signific presence in all regions (ie Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East / Africa). There has been significant mergers and acquisitions activity in the global logistics industry.
The global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market is valued at 790 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
Kuehne + Nagel
DB Schenker Logistics
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
DSV
Sinotrans
CEVA Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
Dachser
Panalpina
GEODIS
Toll Holdings
J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
Hitachi Transport System
XPO Logistics
GEFCO
Yusen Logistics
Agility
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Transportation
Warehousing
Value-added Services
Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Industrial
Elements
Food, Groceries
Automotive
Technological
Retailing
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Manufacturers
Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
