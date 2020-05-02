Global Logistics Market Projected to Touch US$ 16445.1 Bn by 2026

The logistics market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the logistics market over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn) and Volume (Mn Tons), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
Get Report Sample Copy for Market In-sights @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2184
The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the logistics market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.
Based on type of transport, the logistics market is segmented into road, waterways, rail, and air. Based on logistics model, the logistics market has been segmented into first party logistics, second party logistics, third party logistics, and fourth party logistics. In terms of customer type, the global logistics market is fragmented into B2C and B2B. Furthermore, the market is bifurcated on the basis of application into industrial and manufacturing, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, military, oil and gas, food & beverages and others. Geographically, the global logistics market has been fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the logistics market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive logistics market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the logistics market growth.
At a Glance – Complete Research report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/logistics-market
In the report, the North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East &Africa covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East &Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the logistics market. The report also provides a value chain analysis which explains the participants of the value chain.
The global logistics market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players who focus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations to compete in the market. Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.
The logistics market is segmented as below:
Logistics market
By Type of Transport
- Road
- Waterways
- Rail
- Air
By Application
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Military
- Oil and Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)
By Customer Type
- B2C
- B2B
By Logistics Model
- First Party Logistics
- Second Party Logistics
- Third Party Logistics
- Fourth Party Logistics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Need Assistance? Send an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/2184
About MRRSE
MRRSE stands for Market Research Reports Search Engine, the largest online catalog of Latest Market Research Reports based on industries, companies, and countries. MRRSE sources thousands of industry reports, market statistics, and company profiles from trusted entities and makes them available at a click. Besides well-known private publishers, the reports featured on MRRSE typically come from national statistics agencies, investment agencies, leading media houses, trade unions, governments, and embassies.
Contact Us
Mr.Nachiket Ghumare
Corporate Office
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-730-0559
Email: [email protected]