Global Logistics Market Opportunities and Advanced Technologies in Emerging Industry 2019

The transport and logistics (T&L) industry is huge. Globalisation, coupled with population growth and consumption behaviour, has seen ever increasing demand for products from all corners of the world. The rise of e-commerce has added to the transport boom, and over the past decade considerable growth has been seen across the industrys value chain as a whole.
This report focuses on the global Logistics status, future fore cast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD
Swire
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Co peratief
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Forward Logistics
Reverse Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
